Toledo Metroparks celebrates big success Thursday

The Toledo Metroparks had a lot of reasons to celebrate Thursday.

Last year they set a record for the number of people visiting the parks, with 4 million visits! Plus, the parks grew to over 12,000 acres.

The metroparks also updated their website to make it more user friendly.

"Our website was kind of like a car that had gone 12,000 miles without an oil change, it was way past due, and it will now better serve visitors also on their smart phones, tablets, as well as their desktop computers," said Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations.

Toledo Metroparks will also open a new park downtown later this year.

