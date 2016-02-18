Data Encryption: What's next in FBI vs Apple case

In the case of the San Bernardino terror attack investigation, University of Toledo Engineering and Computer Science Assistant Professor Ahmad Javaid said it matters exactly what type of iPhone that the shooter had.



"He had an iPhone 5c, which is actually an older model that does not necessarily have all of the security mechanisms in all of the newer phones. But still, it has some pass codes and stuff which is actually used to encrypt the data inside the phone. The FBI is actually trying to get access to that data like messages, who he was communicating to and contacts," said Javaid.



The problem is, there is only a certain number of times that a pass code can be tried before the phone's information self-destructs, which is why the FBI is seeking Apple's assistance.



"They want Apple to basically write a software update for that particular phone, so that they can try as many times as they want and still it would not erase any data," said Javaid.



Apple wants to prevent the FBI from accessing the phone; in fact, CEO Tim Cook addressed the issue in a letter to customers, saying "the government is asking Apple to hack our own users."

"Security researchers, including me...what we feel is that Apple is trying to get a lot of public support because they kind of want to show that they are not ready to do this because it will actually affect everyone's privacy," said Javaid, who also indicated that Apple has always been very secretive about its data encryption. "Nobody knows how they have implemented all these details, all the encryption and all of the security mechanisms in the hardware inside the phone. They only tell us a few details."

But finding a 'back door approach' to unlocking the iPhone could be possible.



"It is very hard to say if it would be really impossible, but a lot of security researchers agree that it would be actually possible for Apple to build a small software patch for that particular phone which would be able to actually allow removal of that auto destruct system," said Javaid.



Still, figuring out the password could take a long time.

"If there's a four-digit pass code, then it would take about half an hour to basically break it...If it is a six-digit pass code, then it would take like probably a couple of hours," said Javaid. "At the same time, if it is a very strong password of numbers and alphabets, it might actually even take years to actually basically solve that problem."

There's still no law related to cyber security, the case's outcome could have an effect on iPhone users in the future.

"There's no law which can actually force Apple to do this. If they have public support, then they can actually deny that it's going to help in a breach of security of every person in the U.S. who's actually using an iPhone," said Javaid. "If another case like this comes up, that means anything that I have on my phone is actually accessible to government, so how am I sure that all of my private information is not public?" said Javaid.

Technology vs Law: The legalities of the FBI, apple case

A U.S. magistrate judge ordered apple to disable the i-phone's auto erase feature, which wipes out all of its data, if the wrong pass code is entered 10 times.

