Toledo, UT pull funding for purposed Dorr Street, I-475 interchange

The City of Toledo, along with the University of Toledo, is pulling their funding from the purposed Dorr Street and US 23/I-475 interchange.

The area of the project lies right on the Toledo, Springfield Township border.

Toledo's share of the project was planned to be $1.5 million of the total $12 million cost. Other partners in the project include Springfield Township and Lucas County.

ODOT is now waiting for Lucas County Transportation Improvement District to come up with some alternative funding plans.

The proposed interchange is not dead at this point, but it is on hold.

Stay with WTOL 11 as more details come in.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.