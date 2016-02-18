Modular classrooms temporary fix for rapid growing Bowling Green elementary school

Enrollment is up in the Bowling Green School district and while that's good news, it's creating a lack of space.

Right now Conneaut Elementary is at capacity, so a modular classroom plan is in place as a temporary fix for the next school year.

Conneaut's superintendent says the school will ask for the community's input before deciding on a more permanent fix.

"It would be reckless for us to add additional square footage in construction in a building that may not be a long-term solution for our district," said Francis Scruci, Bowling Green Schools superintendent.

He says enrollment could surpass their projection once the construction on I-75 is complete.

"I just think there's going to be opportunities for this community to grow - it's a great place, great location, obviously the access to I-75 is going to make it attractive to businesses, and I could see our population growing, a little more than what they're projecting," said Scruci.

There are some options to consider with the population increase.

The school could use the modular classrooms, like Perrysburg did for a while or renovate Conneaut to fit the enrollment growth needs and build a new building.

"The community's going to really guide the decisions for the district, but it's gotta be coupled with how we want to change the delivery of instruction here," said Scruci.

Right now, he says the modular classroom will be leased and expected to be operational by the next school year.

