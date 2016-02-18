Technology vs Law: The legalities of the FBI, apple case

Most Americans are not familiar with the All Writs Act of 1789, the statute that the Department of Justice is utilizing to obtain security encryption information from Apple in the San Bernardino terror attack investigation.



It's been more than two months since the deadly attack, and a federal judge has ordered Apple to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to break into the shooter's phone. The All Writs Act allows courts to require third parties' assistance to execute a prior court order.



"It's the first time that the courts are ordering a company like Apple to create a new technology that would allow them to backdoor into or defeat existing security protocols to have access to content," said University of Toledo Cyber Law Professor Llewellyn Joseph Gibbons.

He also indicated that if executed, that technology could open the door to future cases.



"Once this technology's out there, I'm willing to say the national security case like this with potential terrorism, this is important. But maybe next time it's a drug case, or some civil parties want it, and it's going to become a nightmare. Because even if you're willing to trust the U.S. government and trust the U.S. courts to use this technology wisely, the problem is going to be that other foreign countries who may have a less-credible civil rights record are going to say, 'if you're doing it for the U.S., we want you to do it for us.' And Apple's not going to be in a position to say no," said Gibbons.

Due to most information being backed up on Apple's iCloud, through Gmail or another server, Gibbons suspects that the FBI has already exhausted those avenues.



"Maybe something wasn't backed up...some people use their phones to keep notes, maybe this person wrote a note on their note pad, or there may be something else on the phone, maybe voice messages that may not be backed up in the Cloud," said Gibbons.

Do we really need to create this potential huge security risk to get something which we can get through alternative sources? For Gibbons, the case is setting a precedent for future technology.



"I would say the final problem I would see for this is that you're creating an arms race," he said. "If you force Apple to do this, the next generation Apple is going to affirmatively try to invent a technology that they cannot defeat. They'll keep going until ultimately, there may be a time where we really do need this, and nobody will be able to do it," said Gibbons.

So, what will the FBI have to do in order to win this case?

"The government is going to have to put some pretty strong evidence before the judge to convince the judge that this is absolutely necessary," said Gibbons. "Of course, the court standard is to not impose undue burden on Apple. The burden may not be in the cost of implementing the technology, but the burden may lie in the cost of the Apple business model, and in the faith that Apple has as a global provider of telecommunications," said Gibbons.

The court order specifies one particular iPhone by serial. It does not imply all Apple iPhones, although Gibbons says there may be another way to go about it all.

"I think it's the slippery slope argument of where this can potentially go in the future: the creation of a cyber war technology, the effect on the business model of Apple," he said. "I think Congress should affirmatively step into this and create a national policy that's subject to public debate and public input, rather than having it done as part of a judicial process," said Gibbons.

Apple, however is getting support from Google during this battle with the FBI.

