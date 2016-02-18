Suspect in double shooting in Fostoria indicted on multiple charges

Suspect in Fostoria double shooting indicted on multiple charges. (Source: AP Image)

Terrance Williamson was indicted Wednesday on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Williamson is the suspect in a double shooting in Fostoria that occurred back in January.

There is no word yet on what charges relate back to that case.

