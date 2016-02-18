Man indicted on charges stemming from fatal bar fight in Lake Tw - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man indicted on charges stemming from fatal bar fight in Lake Twp

Kevin W. Knott (Source: Wood County Jail) Kevin W. Knott (Source: Wood County Jail)
LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Kevin W. Knott, 52, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault Thursday. 

Police say Knott was involved in a fatal bar fight in Lake Township back on Jan. 7, 2016

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest in this case. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly