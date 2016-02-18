Local family says Bryan Hospital was negligent, hospital CEO responds

Karen Jinks says her 10-month-old daughter Briella did not receive proper care the first time she was taken to the emergency room at Bryan Hospital on Feb. 2. (Source:WTOL)

A local mother says her 10-month-old daughter did not receive proper care the first time she was taken to the emergency room at Bryan

Hospital on Feb. 2. She says the doctor was negligent. The hospital’s CEO says that’s not the case.

“This was neglect. You are looking at a child and not doing what you were supposed to do,” said Karen Jinks, the girls' mother.

She’s upset with the hospital, saying the doctor did not find what was wrong with her daughter early enough and her little girl could have died because of the mistake.

Briella, now 11 months old, loves to crawl and seems to always have a smile on her face. But that wasn't the case on that Tuesday afternoon.

“She was crying and just really fussy around 4:30,” said Karen.

By 10 p.m. that night, Karen says Briella was really screaming. Thinking she may have swallowed a piece of decorative plant in their living room, the girl’s father, Ryan, took his daughter to Bryan Hospital. He says the doctor checked her throat only with a flashlight and told him it was a viral infection.

“And when he brought her home, she was even more agitated and more upset and I thought 'Well I'll try some ibuprofen again' and she was gurgling with it, making a lot of noise,” said Jinks.

That's when Karen says she could see a piece of the red stick stuck sideways in Briella's throat.

“I said 'If I wasn't a nurse and if I was just a mom, and a first-time mom, I could have put her to bed and she might not have woken up the next morning because her throat could have swollen up," said Karen.

Ryan then rushed Briella back to the ER and right away he says two paramedics opened her mouth with a tongue depressor and could see the piece of stick. They removed it with forceps.

The Jinks now wondered why the doctor never did that.

"If he would have opened her mouth properly, he would have seen it. They could have gotten it out,” said Ryan.

He added he thought the doctor should have taken more responsibility for the incident.

Briella is okay after the scare, but her parents' questions won't go away.

“I think I was even more upset just because, if the doctor would have used the tongue depressor, he would have seen it and they just kind of do a very shoddy job in there,” said Karen.

Bryan Hospital CEO Phil Ennen responded to the allegations. He say he respects Karen Jinks' opinion on what happened, but says it was not negligence. He defended the doctor, who he would not name, and said there are no intentions to punish him.

"I completely agree that he could have seen it the first time, but I don't agree that it's absolutely certain that he should have seen the object on the first visit. The object itself, after the first visit, could have moved to an area where it was easier to see," said Ennen.

He says he regrets what Briella went through and that the doctor is well aware of the Jinks' concerns. He also says that the staff involved with the incident at Bryan Hospital will be more sensitive to this kind of medical case going forward. Ennen says the Jinks will not be billed for that second trip to the ER.

Karen says legal action is an option, but is not planned at this time. She mostly wants the hospital to learn from this, so the same thing doesn't happen to someone else.

