Toledo man charged with kidnapping and rape arraigned in court

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man charged with kidnapping and rape was arraigned Thursday in court.

Jeffrey Shoecraft’s bond was set for $250,000. He said nothing during Thursday’s arraignment and was represented by a public defender.

His next court date is scheduled for March 16, at 9 a.m. and his bond order was continued.

Police reported Shoecraft forced entry into a woman’s car in a west Toledo parking lot on Monroe across from the Franklin Park Mall and made her drive the car to the corner of Bancroft Street and Franklin Avenue where she says, he raped her.

The victim told police Shoecraft also forced her to put his number into her cell phone and that she snapped a picture of him at that time.

Police say that picture helped them identify the suspect.

Shoecraft is slated to be back in court next week unless a grand jury indicts him beforehand.

