Sylvania police search for suspect in robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania police search for suspect in robbery

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man in Sylvania on Monday.

The victim was approached from behind on Dorr and Holland.

The suspect brandished a gun and got away with money and a cell phone.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

