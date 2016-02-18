ProMedica opens health, fitness center inside Owens Corning headquarters

A local corporation is taking steps to lower health care costs and keep workers healthy and productive. ProMedica has opened an employee health clinic and fitness center at Owens Corning headquarters in Downtown Toledo.

The center offers services including basic primary care, lab testing, workplace physicals and physical therapy. The staff includes a full time family physician, registered nurse, dietician and wellness coach and pharmacist. The thought is a health employee is a productive employee through proper fitness, diet and nutrition.

"It's an issue of getting in, seeing the doctor quickly and being able to spend time with him on patient information so that when they leave, know what to do to improve health and life" said Brian Linder, MD, OC's Medical Director.

A full service fitness center already in place has a variety of exercise equipment and personalized training. OC's one thousand employees will be encouraged to participate in an initial health assessment. The findings will be used to customize treatment programs meeting each patient's unique needs.

ProMedica believes catching an illness or medical condition early will drive down health care costs at Owens Corning.

"They'll be able to come and walk in anytime. There will be less time down and away from the office. They can come up and be seen, taken care of and get back to work if it's appropriate," said Dan Cassavar, MD, ProMedica's Physicians President.

He also says a corporation with an on-site health clinic is new to our area, ut expect to see more of them as companies attempt to ring in health care costs.

ProMedica will be operating the health center under a 3-year contract.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.