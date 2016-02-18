Suspect identified in accosting and soliciting minor at Jefferson High School

A picture taken from the surveillance footage of the suspect's car. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Jerome Hyrne was arrested and for accosting and soliciting a minor at Jefferson High School. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported they had found a suspect in a previous case of a man accosting and soliciting a minor before school started on Jan. 5, 2016.

Jerome Hyrne, 46, of Monroe Township was arrested and issued a $1,000 bond on Thursday on a two-count warrant for accosting and soliciting.

Hyrne was reported to have approached a female student offering her $100 to "have some fun" on Jan. 5 before the school day started.

Surveillance cameras and further investigations with a separate witness led detectives to the arrest.

Hyrne is expected to be arraigned later Thursday, Feb. 18.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates to this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.