Neighbors shocked after elderly couple found dead in home

An elderly couple was found dead in their home on Vinal Street Wednesday. (Source: WTOL)

Lucas County Coroner says an elderly couple found dead in their home on Vinal Street Wednesday suffered from significant issues.

Fran Nawrocki, a neighbor, says she was worried something was wrong because the couple hadn't been seen in awhile. Newspapers and mail had been piling up at the residence.

Police forced entry into the home around 8 o'clock Wednesday night. Officers located what appeared to be two dead bodies on the upstairs level.

The Toledo Fire Department was called to the scene and transported Gasper Balderas, 86, and Joan Balderas, 87, to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death.

So far, Coroner Dr. James Patrick says when the bodies were discovered, they had been dead for days.

Although the cause of their deaths is unclear at this time, neighbors have plenty to say about their lives.

Kevin Wick says he's lived on Vinal Street for 20 years, all the while living next door to Gasper and Joan Balderas. He says he was shocked to find out they had both died.

"I just couldn't ask for a better bunch of people to live by," said Wick.

Wick says a few people on the block used to help take care of the pair, whether that was mowing the lawn or changing a light bulb.

"You couldn't ask for any better people," said Nawrocki. "And I always used to tell everybody 'I got the best neighbors,' and that's why I'm still here. They're beautiful people."

Nawrocki says the couple loved each other deeply.

"They used to write love letters to each other, and I thought that was neat," said Nawrocki.

Right now, toxicology tests are being done on both bodies to determine whether or not carbon monoxide poisoning was a factor in the deaths. Results on those tests are expected to come Monday.

