Christian radio host, pastor resigns from church after assault allegations

Mark Howington, accused of slapping a woman's butt at Target, has plead not guilty. (Source: WTOL)

The man accused of slapping a woman's rear-end inside the women's restroom at Target on West Alexis Road has voluntarily resigned from his position at The Dwelling Place - a church in Holland.

Mark Howington, 56, is also a co-host on Proclaim FM’s 102.3 morning show. He is currently suspended from his position there while he deals with the charges against him.

In response to WTOL 11's emails, The Dwelling Place board sent this statement:

"Because these allegations are severe in their nature, and because The Dwelling Place exists to serve our community, Mark Howington voluntarily resigned from his position on February 13, 2016, realizing his actions do not exemplify that of a minister within our organization. We continue to pray for all parties that are involved." - Josh Plaisance, Lead Pastor

Wednesday, Howington plead not guilty to all three charges against him - assault, carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of justice.

