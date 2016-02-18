Whirlpool builds out plant in Findlay, creates more jobs

Dow Jones Newswires reported Whirlpool Corp. will add 50 jobs to its dishwasher plant in Findlay, Ohio.

The Findlay plant will undergo construction for an 86,400-square-foot expansion costing $40.6 million.

Whirlpool Corp. is based out of Benton Harbor, Michigan.

The Findlay plant churns out 12,500 dishwashers per day, employs 2,300 workers and is the largest dishwasher factory in the world.

In the U.S., the company employs 22,000 people. Ten thousand of those people work in Ohio plants located in Findlay, Clyde, Marion, Greenville and Ottawa manufacturing dishwashers for Whirlpool, Jenn-Air, Amana, Kitchen Aid, Maytag and more.

Whirlpool Corp. will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2017.

