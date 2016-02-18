Tim Tebow event draws crowd of nearly 2,500

Two fans do their best Tebow impressions. One holds a book written by Tim Tebow in hopes of an autograph. (Source: WTOL)

Over the years Tim Tebow has become more and more of a household name.

The former Florida Gator and NFL quarterback really made his presence and his faith known when he put Bible verse John 3:16 on his eye black in the 2009 BCS game against Oklahoma.

It was from that point on that Tebow-mania started to really pick up.

He started an organization called the Tim Tebow Foundation, where he heads over 200 events worldwide for special needs kids. The most recent two were titled "Night to Shine" - a sort of prom for all ages.

In addition to hosting these events and working as a football analyst for the SEC Network, Tebow also spends time as a public speaker.

His most recent stop was here in the Glass City.

About 2,500 people were in attendance for An Evening with Tim Tebow on Wednesday - a special event and fundraiser for Toledo Christian Schools.

Many fans walked in wearing Tebow's name and number and others gave their best "Tebow-ing" impressions. Some carried in his book in hopes of getting an autograph.

"I'm really excited because I brought my little book for Tim Tebow to sign," said 8-year-old fan Mason Caryer.

The event was sponsored by Toledo Christian Schools.

After hearing from the band, Sidewalk Prophets, and a current TCS senior, emcee WTOL's Jerry Anderson asked the audience to give the Heisman trophy winner a "big Toledo welcome."

Tebow got up to share his story: his personal journey through the highs and lows of life, the tough decisions and other steps along the way.

He talked about making his decision to play at Florida under the direction of then-coach Urban Meyer and shared his experiences working as a missionary in the Philippines with his parents and foundation.

He also talked about visiting inmates in prison and other places he strives to spread God's word. He challenged the audience to really focus on helping others - a feat he says is not easy, but something to work towards each day.

"It's not about what you have, but what you give," Tebow said.

TCS students said it was fitting to have Tebow speak at the fundraising event because of the way he lives his life.

"Tim Tebow is a great example about what our school is about. About the Christian guy, he really speaks a lot. He's a great guy, great character and so it's really an honor to have him here tonight," said Megan Draper, a TCS senior.

A father and son drove in from Lima to hear Tebow in Toledo.

"It's hard to find good Christian role models in this type of industry," said Mike Lozzio, Lima resident.

An Evening with Tim Tebow will be a lasting memory for those that filled the arena and just one of many for the athlete with a message.

Visit Toledo Christian Schools at their open house on Feb. 20, 1 - 3 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.