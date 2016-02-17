East Toledo residents host town hall with newly elected councilman

People living in east Toledo had their first chance to talk with their newly elected councilman, Peter Ujvagi. Tonight he spoke during a Town Hall meeting and his main message is that everyone from city government to neighbors have to work together and be held accountable.

"I don't care how bad things are. We're going to work to make it better,” said Councilman Peter Ujvagi.

With just about six weeks under his belt, the councilman had the chance to express his goals for the area and get a feel for what residents think needs to be done. One topic they both agreed on were the roads.

"There's just so many of those issues. Not enough has been invested in improving the roads and maintaining them,” said Ujvagi.



Blight was another hot button issue for residents. The councilman says people have walked away from their homes, which caused blight set in and some people who have bought homes since have allowed them to deteriorate.



"What we need to do is to work with good landlords and go after the bad landlords who are just sucking money out of our neighborhoods,” said Ujvagi.



Bringing in new business, creating jobs and reducing crime were other important points both the councilman and residents made during the meeting. Changing the way people feel about their community is something that Mary Aguirre believes will happen with Ujvagi.

"We think that he's going to start taking baby steps, but we think that he's going to start doing something about it because we feel neglected, we really do,” said Aguirre.



Both sides agree nothing will happen unless everyone steps up to the plate.

"I think more people should be involved if they really care about the east side. I mean you need to speak up and not be afraid to speak up,” said Auirre.



"Were not going to change that unless the people make that change happen. Governments can't do it, they can't do it,” said Ujvagi.

The councilman also pushed people to vote yes on issue two. He says doing so will ensure some of the resources will be available to fix some of the problems people want fixed.

