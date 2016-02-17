Jerry Springer hosts 'The Price Is Right Live' in Toledo

Jerry Springer took a break from his famous talk show to host “The Price Is Right Live” at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo Wednesday night.



The show is a traveling version of everyone’s favorite daytime show. It features classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and the spinning “Big Wheel.”



“I think we all grew up with it, and it’s such an iconic show. And to be asked to host the national tour, you know, it’s a great privilege,” said Springer. “I have great fun with it. You joke around a lot with the audience, so it’s the exact same show you see on television.”



As far as Springer’s other hosting gig… “The Jerry Springer Show” is now in its twenty-fifth year on TV.

