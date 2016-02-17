Washington Local Schools looking to positive future

The Washington Local School District has been plagued by drama and division, but the board of education is working to move forward.

The saga started with the investigation and resignation of former superintendent Patrick Hickey in 2015.

Last week, Hickey made headlines again after the school board banned him from district property after alleged inappropriate behavior at a basketball game.

But WLS board members and the president of the WLS Teachers Association say they are ready to move forward.

During a board meeting Wednesday, Chris Hodnicki, president of the Teachers Association of Washington Local Schools, stood up and said it's insulting to say one man is the district, and that it's time to move past the drama surrounding Hickey.

"As we move forward, we need to come together to advance this district by putting away the hostility, by setting a better example for our children," said Hodnicki.

Dave Hunter, WLS board president, says the board is ready to go.

"We're going to be very upbeat; very positive. We're not going to look behind us," said Hunter. "We're not going to let people detract from us; we're not even going to let it happen at board meetings. It's just not the style. We're going to go forward."

Part of the process is hiring a new superintendent to lead the district.

"It's a good thing for a district to have some change like that," said Hunter. "We expect to see some new enthusiasm, we'll be talking to our community about what type of people they'd like to see."

Construction projects are also in the works.

"We are adding onto two of our elementary schools, we're moving our softball fields onto our main campus," said Hunter.

An update on that project is expected at a meeting on March 5.

The board also has a newcomer - sort of.

Lisa Canales is the newest face on the school board, but she's been here before.

"You can tell with all of the things that have gone on, good and bad, there's a lot of pride here," said Canales. "So I think I certainly bring some diversity, and I think that I just bring somebody that, I think just ready to serve, no agenda, just really, really happy to be back."

The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 24, where the search for a new superintendent will be discussed.