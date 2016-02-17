Redevelopment project targets vacant building in downtown Adrian

A major renovation project is happening in the heart of downtown Adrian. And developers are getting a big boost from the state to do it.



It’s call the four corners project. One of the targets - a vacant building at the corner of Main and Maumee.



“We wanted to make sure we rescued this building. It was abandoned and blighted,” said Chris Miller with the City of Adrian’s Economic Development Department



Miller says the upper floors of the building have been vacant for about 50 years. The first floor has been empty for eight years.



When the four corners project is complete, the ground floor of the building will be ready for commercial use, and the upper floors will be residential.



"It's a very significant project in terms of size and impact,” said Miller.



The building is one of several redevelopment projects that have been happening over the last few years downtown.



People who work at the Brick Wall Pub say they're excited to see it continue.



"Businesses are starting to thrive again here in downtown Adrian,” said AJ Handy. “We were hit so hard by bad times for the last 15 years, and it’s good to see industry and businesses coming back downtown."



And of course, more people living and working downtown means more business.



“The more the better!” said Betsy Phipps at the Brick Wall Pub. “They come in and shop downtown; eat downtown.”



The four corners project has been in the works for six years and is estimated to cost around $5 million. State incentives will help fund around $3 million.

Developers hope to start the project in the next few months.

