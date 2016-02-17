Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one.

Now, less than a week later, several other families have contacted WTOL 11 saying they’ve also paid National Memorial Stone thousands of dollars for their loved ones gravestones.

The families claim that after months of waiting, they still haven’t received or heard from the company with an explanation.

The Craig family says that once our story aired, the owner of National Memorial Stone finally reach out to them. But there’s still no word on how long it will take for them to receive the gravestone they ordered and paid for nearly a year ago.

But there is some good news for these families.

Another local company, Toledo Memorial Park, offered to help the families get the closure they deserve.

"It's something that should never happen, and it kind of gives the industry a bad name,” said Jim Moack, Toledo Memorial Park. “Here at Toledo Memorial Park, we would be more than happy to meet with these families and whatever it would take to get this process finalized for them. We are willing to do that."

The company may even absorb the cost if a copy of the original order form and receipt are provided.

Despite not returning our calls, WTOL 11 did receive an email from the owner of National Memorial Stone. Some of that email contained expletives, but it read in part:

"All outstanding orders will be finished by this spring, unless you prefer to get in the way in order for you to get a grand ole story for the news hungry public."

