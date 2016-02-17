City of Adrian unveils historical city markers

The City of Adrian's past is being remembered in a permanent way.

The tarps are off and the displays are out, as two new historical makers sit on downtown sidewalks. The mayor says the goal is to showcase Adrian's history.

One displays pictures and information about two former governors from the city, while the second one showcases Adrian's professional baseball history. It features the page fence giants who helped advance African American's involvement in professional baseball.

"It shows you how history has developed and we think citizens of Adrian should know what that history is," said Jim Berryman, Mayor of Adrian.

These two markers are the first in a series of 12, that was funded by private donors and the Adrian Steel Company.

"it's very significant. It shows some of the beginnings post war how the country started moving on by people taking action and doing things," said Jeff Davis, Adrian resident.

Check out the locations of the city's markers here.

