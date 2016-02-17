Rosa Parks Elementary learns about black history

Students at Rosa Parks Elementary School in North Toledo learned some history today, as part of Black History Month. They learned about the iconic Civil Rights leader and their school's namesake, Rosa Parks.

Staff at Rosa Parks Elementary planned a program themed around sisterhood and brotherhood. Throughout the program, the students did research projects, wrote poems and read biographies, all to educate them on black history.

Today they had members of area black fraternities and sororities share the history of their respective groups and have a soul food dinner. Staff at the school say it's important to make sure these kids learn about the importance of Rosa Parks, and the history.

"They don't understand the importance of Rosa Parks, for example, and how she fought to move to the front of the bus, and the Civil Rights Movement, and the struggle, and they don't understand that, and we cannot take that for granted," said Chanell Phoenix.

