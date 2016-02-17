Jury selection wraps in local doctor sex crime trial

A jury that will determine the fate of a Sylvania doctor was selected in the Lucas County Courthouse Wednesday.



Dr. Jake Heiney faces two counts of gross sexual imposition committed at his Cutting Edge Orthopedics in Sylvania. He’s also been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Monroe County, Michigan.



The Lucas County Prosecutors Office says the alleged incidents in Sylvania are sexual in nature and involve the inspection of parts of the body not associated with the victims' orthopedic surgery.



Court documents show the victims were patients of the doctor.



On Wednesday, potential jurors were whittled down from 45 men and women to a final count of 12.



Jurors were asked if they had heard about the case on the news, if they knew Dr. Heiney personally and if they could listen to testimony that was sexual in nature.

Many people were released throughout the questioning process based on how they answered the questions, as well as medical and scheduling conflicts. Schedules played a big part in the selection, because the trial is expected to last an entire week.



The state plans to call more than 15 witnesses to testify.



WTOL 11 will be back in the courtroom Thursday morning when opening statements in the trial begin.

