Self-driving cars could be game changer for people with disabilities

Born with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, Shelley Papenfuse has been confined to a wheel chair for most of her life.



“I can’t turn my head; I can’t move my arms,” Shelley said.



Despite her physical challenges, she’s managed to live a relatively normal life. She went to college and works a full-time job. But many others in her situation can’t say the same.



“Being mobile is key to every aspect of your life,” Shelley said.



Shelley can’t drive a car and relies on public transportation or the kindness of others to give her rides. Every day she must organize her schedule around others to get around.

But a self-driving car opens up a new world of possibilities for her and others with disabilities.



“Helping people with disabilities become more mobile is really going to be a big game changer,” Shelley said.



General Motors is currently developing autonomous vehicles for consumer use, but there are still many details that need worked out.

John Capp is leading the team at GM working to equip the Chevy Volt and other models with driverless technology.



“It’ll be really amazing for people in the future,” Mr. Capp said. “It makes sense that we’d also be able to help people who can’t currently drive, whether it’s elderly people or handicapped people.”



So far, California is the only state that has proposed legislation for driverless cars, and one of the big sticking points is that a licensed driver must be present in the vehicle at all times. That would disqualify people like Shelley from being able to use self-driving wheels to get around.



“I wouldn’t be able to use that system, because I can’t drive,” Shelley said. “I would be in the same predicament that I am today with either relying on a friend to get me somewhere or using public transportation.”



While there are still many questions that need answered, Shelley believes it’s exciting to think about a world where, for the first time, she could get somewhere on her own terms.



“I think it’s an incredible frontier. I’m looking forward to all the car companies moving forward. I love technology, because technology has made me very mobile,” she said.

