UT President announces budget cuts for 2016, 2017 fiscal years

On the heels of a decline in enrollment last school year, the President of the University of Toledo announced cuts to the 2016 and 2017 operating budgets, Wednesday.

In an letter to faculty and staff UT President Sharon Gabers expressed that the school needed to fix some of it's financial issues before facing any challenges ahead.

"Ever since my first visit to The University of Toledo, I have seen and experienced our incredible prospects for success. In the last seven months, we have all made tremendous progress in creating a foundation to build an institution ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead. But before we can complete that foundation, we must remedy our fiscal challenges. As many of you know, we face a number of budgetary pressures this year that were sparked by a decline in our enrollment last fall. As I have said, I recognize that our reality was not created overnight, and that there are not quick or easy solutions. However, I am determined to address these challenges head on and move past them. And to do that, I am asking all of you for your help. For the past several months, discussions have been taking place across campus with administrators, deans, business managers, faculty senate, staff and student leaders, and many other stakeholders regarding a projected multi-million-dollar gap in the current fiscal year," said Sharon Gaber, President of the University of Toledo.

There will be a 1.5 percent stabilization reduction to the operating budget for the 2016 fiscal year and 3 percent to the entire 2017 fiscal year budget.

"In order to ensure we meet our budget goals this year and in future years, we must be fiscally responsible now and continue to look to live within our means in order to strengthen our University for years to come," said Gabers.

