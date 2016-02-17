U.S. involvement with Syria is key element to combat terrorism by ISIS

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John O. Brennan told CBS' 60 Minutes that ISIS will likely attempt to conduct attacks inside of the United States. University of Toledo Assistant Political Science Professor Joel Voss says while that insight may be true, it is controversial.



"Some people say it's overplayed, some people have said that it's understated. But I think it's a given that terrorist organizations are planning acts of terrorism inside not only the United States but inside of other states, inside of European states, inside of Asian states, and so on," said Voss.



But why would a terrorist organization conduct an attack in the first place? Voss said there are a number of reasons, and recruitment is one of them.



"If they have a successful attack inside of the United States, for example, like the one that was in Paris, that sends a great recruitment message," said Voss. "It shows that they are the best and most capable terrorism organization in the world, and people generally like to back winners. So if you're thinking about joining a terrorist organization, you would join one that could pull off something to that extent. So for Al Qaeda, 9-11 was a great recruitment tool. It showed that by far they were the most capable terrorist organization in the world. The Islamic State is of course now trying to usurp that."



Voss also explained that every terror attack has two audiences, domestic and international.



"The international audience is the states that are targeted, and so what they want to do is they want to change policy. So if they can attack the U.S., it would be the hope that the U.S. would retreat from whatever it's doing. If they attack Paris, it would be the hope that the French would retreat from whatever they're doing," said Voss.

He added that an attack on the United States could come in the form of a so-called "homegrown" terrorist.



"I think their main avenue is to find someone inside the United States who's sympathetic to the Islamic State and use them. Because it's much easier to find a domestic terrorist than it is to actually bring an international terrorist over to the U.S.," said Voss.



While the U.S. government is always working to prevent terror attacks from happening on their land, how does the idea of terrorism affect the average American's day-to-day world? Voss said it shouldn't be all-consuming, but it is important to be vigilant.



"If you want to stop terrorism from occurring, you have to figure out the root causes of terrorism," he said. "You should figure out who's vulnerable to joining a terrorist organization and then try to get them back into society; get them out of the periphery."



In the big picture, U.S. involvement in Syria is key in combating the terrorism issue, as the country serves as an ISIS headquarters.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.