Syria: What U.S. involvement means for Americans

In Syria, the violence has not stopped amid the countdown to a Western power-mandated ceasefire on Friday. The civil war happening there may seem far away to many, but Assistant Political Science Professor Joel Voss said there are countless reasons as to why the United States is closely involved in trying to resolve the conflict, and also reasons why the average American should care.



"We should care about what's happening in Syria for three reasons," said Voss. "First, there's a human toll to pay. There are millions of people who are suffering and dying, and Western democracies have said that it's our business to not let people suffer and die like that. So there's a moral argument that we shouldn't let that occur."



Reason number two, according to Voss and other political science experts, is a practical argument involving the refugee crisis.



"The massive amount of refugees flowing into Europe is a real practical problem," said Voss. "How do states respond to this? Do they have the capacity to respond adequately to that many people being dumped on their front porch?"



Voss also reiterates that it's not just Europe facing the refugee issue.



"Kenya is having this problem in Africa, Ethiopia is having it, lots of countries have this problem. The United States could very easily have this problem. We've had a large number of children flow into the U.S. in recent years and all we need is one disaster to occur and then they could flow into the U.S. So they are practical responses to seeing large numbers of refugees," he said.



The United States also has to consider the underlying issues of terrorism worldwide.



"The third issue is a terrorism/security reason," said Voss. "If we're concerned about terrorists, and we're concerned about nests of terrorists, then we have to do something in Syria because that is a massive nest of terrorists."



For Voss, combating terrorism at the root level is one of the first steps toward solving the problem.



"We have to eventually show them that terrorism actually doesn't pay; it's very costly to be a terrorist. And right now, we're not doing that as well as we should," said Voss.