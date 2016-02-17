Kroger begins selling the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone without prescription

Naloxone, or Narcan, can used immediately after heroin overdoses to restore breathing. (Source: WTOL)

Kroger is now selling the heroin overdose antidote Naloxone without a prescription.

Beginning Wednesday Naloxone, or Narcan, can be bought over-the-counter at Kroger pharmacies across Ohio and Kentucky.

Law enforcement says the drug is used immediately after heroin overdoses to restore breathing.

“Short acting in the sense, it's only going to last about an hour or hour and a half, so it's meant as a tool to hold you over so that some emergency help can get to you,” said Matt Mustaine, Kroger Pharmacy manager.

You must be 18 or older to purchase Narcan. Most insurances cover it. Out of pocket costs are anywhere between $50 to $100.

