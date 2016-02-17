Early voting starts for March Primary

Early voting in Ohio started at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Four local issues are on the ballot - two of those being in Toledo. The other issues are in Oregon and Springfield Township. Both Toledo and Oregon have an income tax increase to vote on. Everyone has the opportunity to vote for a presidential candidate as part of the Primary Election.

The day started out slowly, according to election officials who say in comparison to 2012, voter participation was at approximately 70 percent.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director Gina-Marie Kaczala says she doesn't see an overwhelming interest in early or absentee voting compared to the 2012 presidential election year and attributes this to the grassroots feel of Obama's campaign that had voters fired up to make their choice early.

“Based on our absentee requests so far, it looks like it may start to be a little lower numbers, but you don't know. It's a presidential year and you have to remember that there is a certain group of people that come out once a year, every four years, to vote,” she said.

Kaczala says there have been no major changes in the voting process.

The polling locations are still looking for more volunteers, an issue that has remained consistent as of late.

"I don't know what it takes to get people out and vote other than to say, 'Please come out and vote,' you know? It's such a wonderful right we have here," said Kaczala.

Vote now through March 14 at Ohio Means Jobs - 1301 Monroe Street - between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Bring a form of I.D.

