Hands-Only CPR: An alternative option to mouth-to-mouth

Hands-Only CPR is a technique that takes the mouth-to-mouth out of traditional CPR. (Source: WTOL)

The American Heart Association has done research to provide an alternative way to save someone's life without using traditional CPR.

Hands-Only CPR can be performed with hard and fast motions, locked elbows and overlapped hands.

"A lot of people don't like to put their mouth on somebody else's," said Deb Creque of ProMedica Hospital. "Hands-Only CPR is really very simple. There's only two things to remember: if an adult is passed out or goes unconscious in front of you, the first thing you want to do is call 911 and start pushing hard an fast in the center of the chest."

Creque demonstrated the proper technique on a dummy which includes getting to the victim's bare chest and pressing firmly 2 inches down each compression. There are no pauses because, unlike traditional CPR, you are not giving breathe or mouth-to-mouth.

"Keep going until help comes," she said. "They've done a lot of research. The studies do say there is enough oxygen in your blood to keep it going until some of the advanced cardiac personnel get to you."

Some steps she pointed out during the demonstration were:

Call 911 Lay the phone next to the victim's head Bare the chest Get across the nipple line, one hand on top of the other, compressed. Lock your elbows. Push hard and fast two inches into the chest Don't stop! Keep going until help arrives

"Anything you do is better than nothing," Creque said.

ProMedica offers classes in Hands-Only CPR at their facilities and as part of some of their outreach programs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.