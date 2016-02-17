Vietnam War veteran receives replacement medals

Everett says he now plans to buy a medallion case to store his medals in. (Source: WTOL)

Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur presented replacement service medals to a Toledo-native who served during the Vietnam War.

Gary Everett, 68, lost all of his medals over the years. He contacted the congresswoman’s office about it and they told him they would replace them.

During a special ceremony at the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Toledo Wednesday, Representative Kaptur presented Everett with replacement medals for his service as a specialist in the 1st Air Calvary.

“I won’t lose them again,” said Everett.

He says he simply lost the medals over the years and wanted to have something to remember his years of service. Representative Kaptur says too many veterans are in the same boat and don’t have the medals they deserve.

“This is an important moment for a veteran and for their family and it kind of brings different parts of their life together,” said Kaptur.

