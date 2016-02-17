Warmer temps could indicate an early walleye season

Due to warmer temperatures, the walleye run may be earlier than usual. View of Maumee River (Source: WTOL)

Fishermen are predicting an early walleye run this year and are eager to get things rolling.

The ice was thick in 2015, blocking access to the Maumee River where many fishermen drop a line each year.

However, with temperatures much higher in 2016, the time to wade in could be sooner than later.

Mario Campos of Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters said the sport is not limited to people in Maumee, Perrysburg or even Ohio. The walleye run in the Mighty Maumee brings people across countries and vast oceans.

"Quite a few European countries' fishermen, fishermen from Africa...so it's quite a melting pot of fishermen in our little corner of Ohio," Campos said. "Pretty aggressive this time of year, so it's a little easier - a little easier catch. It makes for an exciting time to get after em' after a rough winter."

This year, only a thin layer of ice is on the water.

