Wing of plane clips tail of another plane at Detroit airport

Airport officials say the wing of an American Airlines plane clipped the tail of a Southwest Airlines jet while on the taxiway. (Source: Twitter/Regen Cavanagh)

Right now, federal transportation investigators are in Detroit, working to piece together how two airplanes collided.

They say it happened around 6 a.m. at the Detroit Metro Airport. Airport officials say the wing of an American Airlines plane clipped the tail of a Southwest Airlines jet while on the taxiway.

No injuries were reported, but passengers were stuck on the planes for nearly three hours, Tweeting pictures like these:

Both airlines have apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

