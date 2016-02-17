Wing of plane clips tail of another plane at Detroit airport - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wing of plane clips tail of another plane at Detroit airport

DETROIT, MI (WTOL) -

Right now, federal transportation investigators are in Detroit, working to piece together how two airplanes collided.  

They say it happened around 6 a.m. at the Detroit Metro Airport. Airport officials say the wing of an American Airlines plane clipped the tail of a Southwest Airlines jet while on the taxiway. 

No injuries were reported, but passengers were stuck on the planes for nearly three hours, Tweeting pictures like these:  

Both airlines have apologized to customers for the inconvenience.  

