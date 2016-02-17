Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office investigates 'stranger danger' incident in Whitehouse

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a "stranger danger" incident in Whitehouse.

It happened Friday, Feb. 12 on Manore Road in Providence Township. According to investigators, the driver of a maroon van stopped his car and approached female student after she got off the bus. Originally, both the Whitehouse Police Department and Anthony Wayne Schools said the student was a high schooler. Police now say she was a 10-year-old.

The victim says she began to walk home and once she looked behind her, the male suspect was walking towards her. She then ran inside her home. A short time later the suspect drove away.

Thankfully, the 10-year-old girl was not harmed. Investigators say parents and students should stay vigilant.

"We don't believe that there is any threat to the public at large at this time. However, I think its always a good idea to have the buddy system if possible. We ask parents to be vigilant and have a safety plan in place for their children," said Detective Jason Langlois.

The victim described the suspect to police as a bald black male in his mid 40s. She told police he had a mustache and was approximately 6 feet tall.

Anthony Wayne Schools sent this letter home to parents:

"This past Friday, Anthony Wayne Local Schools was informed by a parent that a high school girl was waiting in the drive of her residence on Manore Road (Providence Township) for a younger sibling to be dropped off by the bus. While waiting, an individual in a maroon van stopped his vehicle and started to approach the high school girl. When the girl noticed the man, she returned to her house to make sure she was safe. The parents of the children reported the information to the authorities. Before buses ran their routes today, all drivers and bus aides were made aware of the situation and asked to be observant of any and all vehicles. If they see a maroon van, the bus drivers are asked to radio the information into the Transportation Department and authorities will be called. They were also informed that if they see a maroon van, they are not to leave without the child being in his or her home or with an adult. The District has been in communication with the local police concerning this matter. If additional information concerning this matter is received, the District will be sure to share it. Student safety is a top priority and Anthony Wayne Local Schools will continue to monitor all situations and make decisions to assist in keeping our students safe. The District encourages all parents and guardians to talk with your children about strangers and review the steps necessary to keep children safe."

A school resource officer is working with AW Schools, AW Schools Transportation, and the Lucas County Sheriff's office in providing additional information for the investigation.

Whitehouse officers are aware of the incident and will be on the lookout for the potential of similar incidents within the Village.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

