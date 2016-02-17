Christian radio host pleads not guilty for allegedly slapping a woman's butt

Mark Howington, accused of slapping a woman's butt at Target, has plead not guilty. (Source: WTOL)

WTOL 11 is learning new information in the case against a local Christian radio host.

Mark Howington, 52, is accused of slapping a woman's rear-end inside the women's restroom at the Target on West Alexis Road.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, Howington refused to cooperate. They also say they found the sharp end of a screwdriver inside his pocket.

On Wednesday, Howington, a co-host on Proclaim FM’s 102.3 morning show, was in court, where he plead not guilty to all three charges against him - assault, carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of justice.

The alleged victim, Debrah Piechowski, says what Howington did was not right and he should be punished.

"Obviously, he's got some problems and I hope he gets help for them, but I'm not going to let it drop. I'm going to make sure to follow through," said Piechowski.

Many who know Howington are shocked about the allegations.

"The staff at Proclaim FM, as well as the board, were rocked by this. Obviously, we are concerned for his safety, as well as the woman who reported it," said Barry Fissel, executive board director at Proclaim FM.

In court, Piechowski was asked if she wanted a temporary restraining order against Howington and she said yes.

Howington is currently suspended from the radio station. WTOL also learned that Howington is a connections pastor at The Dwelling Place - a church in Holland.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.