PA man busted for 15K worth of drugs in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Pennsylvania man faces drug charges in Erie County Wednesday morning.

Troopers pulled over Jacob Coakley on Friday.

They say they found three pounds of marijuana, Adderall pills and 17 boxes of illegal cigars in Coakley's car.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $15,000.

