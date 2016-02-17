Police investigate shooting in east Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigate shooting in east Toledo

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight in east Toledo.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Ironwood Avenue near White Street.

Police say a man was shot in the leg and driven to the hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly