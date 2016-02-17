Findlay teen dies in head-on collision

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is reporting a two-vehicle crash that killed a teenager from Findlay on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Police say 19-year-old Dyllin Ortmann, of Findlay was driving westbound on US 224 around 3:50 p.m. when his car veered left of center and drove into oncoming traffic.

His vehicle then collided head-on with a Jeep Commander driven by 23-year-old Jesse Baker, of McComb.

Ortmann's car reportedly came to a rest in the westbound lanes of the road and the Jeep, driven by Baker, went off the south side of the road and rested in a field.

The sheriff's report stated that Baker was extricated from his car and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital. His injuries are currently unknown.

Ortmann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

