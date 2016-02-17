"Love Your Heart" chicken recipes from Meijer

Love Your Heart! February is American Heart Month, a time to love your heart! Heart disease, including high blood pressure (hypertension) impacts many Americans and is the leading cause of death in the U.S. today. How can pump up your heart health? Lifestyle changes are at the top of the list to reduce and prevent heart disease, including:

Eat plenty of colorful fruit and vegetables by making half your plate nutrient rich fruit and veggies (fresh, frozen, canned, dried and up to 8 ounces 100% juice per day). Fruit and vegetables are packed with protective antioxidants and fiber. Move more! Get involved in fun outdoor activities, go for a walk, and remember to challenge those muscles with some weight/resistance training 2 or 3 times/week. If you smoke – quit! (See your Meijer Pharmacist for tips, tools, and product recommendations to help you leave the smokes behind.) Manage stress. While it may seem easier said than done, even brief 5 minute mini-meditations can significantly reduce stress hormones that can wreak havoc on your body over time. Eat lean protein: Fish/seafood 8 to 12 ounces per week, Poultry such as chicken with skin removed, and lean cuts of beef and pork (round and loin cuts typically are the leanest meats).

Pressure Cooker Stewed Chicken

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 (4 to 5 lb.) True Goodness® by Meijer whole chicken

1 tsp. True Goodness® by Meijer Organic dried Rosemary

1 1/2 tsp. True Goodness® by Meijer Organic dried Thyme

1/2 tsp. McCormick® ground sage

1/2 tsp. McCormick ® granulated garlic

1 tsp. McCormick® granulated onion

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 onion, peeled and large dice

1 Earthbound Farm® Organic carrot, large dice

1 stalk celery, large dice

3/4 to 1 cup True Goodness® by Meijer Organic chicken broth

8 to 10 baby potatoes

Directions:

Mix the salt, pepper, and herbs together. Open the cavity of the chicken and fill with celery, onion and carrot. Add any left over to the inner pot. Place the chicken in the inner pot. Pour in the chicken stock and add potatoes. Season the chicken with the herb-seasoning mix. Set the machine to stew mode, adjust cook time to 30 minutes (default pressure 70). After cooking 30 minutes, carefully release steam following manufacturer’s directions, and remove chicken and potatoes. Enjoy! Reserve leftovers for Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap Recipe (or for a delicious pot of chicken soup).

Nutrition Information (per serving): 302 Calories, 8.5g Fat, 450 mg Sodium, 19g Carbohydrate, 3g Fiber, 35g Protein.

Recipe adapted from: Great Pressure Cooker Recipes, Tri-Star Products

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon Avocado or Vegetable oil

1/2 large red bell pepper, seeded and very thinly sliced

1/2 cup diced white onion

1 Tablespoon ginger root, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 to 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1/3 cup Thai Peanut sauce

1 Tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon Meijer reduced sodium Soy sauce

1 head Boston or Bibb lettuce (Romaine leaves or head lettuce may be substituted)

Directions:

Heat skillet over medium-high heat add oil bell pepper and onion; cook 3-4 minutes, until just tender. Reduce heat to medium. Mix in minced ginger and garlic; cook 1-2 minutes. Add cooked chicken, Thai peanut sauce, vinegar and soy sauce. Mix-well, cooking until heated through, about 5 minutes Spoon chicken mixture (about 1/4 cup) into center of lettuce leaves. Top with 1/4 cup apple-cabbage slaw (recipe follows) and enjoy!

Apple-Cabbage Slaw

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 cups broccoli-slaw or power-slaw shredded vegetable mix

1 large Lady Alice apple, cored and diced

1/2 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup thawed frozen shelled edamame (green soybeans)

1/4 cup (approx. 2) green onion, diced

Dressing:

1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt (or light sour cream)

2 Tbsp. pineapple juice

1/2 tsp. prepared yellow mustard

1/8 teaspoons McCormick® celery seed

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, apples, edamame, celery and onions. In a small bowl, mix yogurt (or sour cream), pineapple juice, mustard and celery seed. Gently toss dressing with slaw mix. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 303 Calories, 10g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 27g Carbohydrate, 596 mg Sodium, 4g Fiber, 25g Protein

