Toledo International Youth Orchestra seeks help for trip to Cuba

The Toledo International Youth Orchestra has played in several countries, including China, Germany, and Austria. Their next step? Cuba, now that relations between the U.S. and Cuba are being re-established. (Source: WTOL)

Nearly 60-local musicians are in for a once-in-a -lifetime opportunity this summer - the chance to bring their talent to Cuba. But, they need your help.

“We bring parts of the world to Toledo, and then we bring Toledo to parts of the world,” said violinist Pilar Athaide-Bictor.

Fifty six students of varying ages with one mission: bridging cultures through music.

“They amaze me all the time with what they can do,” said conductor Jay Welenc.

"It’s hard to put into words, this is a once-in-a-lifetime, and you know for the kids, the ability to bring them this opportunity, that will stay with them for their entire lives. This is what teaching and conducting youth orchestras is all about,” said Welenc.

"I think it's an amazing experience, especially for all the people we have here, because we have such a diverse group of students,” said Pilar.

"I’m pretty excited, you know, it's a once-in-a-lifetime trip, experience,” said cellist Jose Martinez.

The trip is scheduled for June, and these talented musicians not only have to pay to get themselves to Cuba, their instruments need to go as well. That's why the orchestra is asking for your help to raise 150k.

“We're hoping that everyone can get behind us, everyone in Toledo, in northwest Ohio, could be a part of this, excursion to Cuba,” said Welenc.

Orchestra leaders also say they don't want lower-income musicians to be excluded because they can't afford to go.

To help the Toledo International Youth Orchestra get to Cuba, click here.

