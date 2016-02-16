Presidential hopeful Ohio Gov. John Kasich targets MI in race for GOP nomination

Presidential hopeful John Kasich is targeting Michigan in his race for the GOP nomination. (Source: AP Image)

The primary in the Wolverine State is just three weeks away, and Ohio's governor is trying to drum up support.

The Governor is back in South Carolina now, but that's after a visit to Michigan.

The Livonia Republican Party field office is where he held the last event of his two-day swing through the Wolverine State. It's empty now, but Tuesday morning it was a packed house.

"Please, everyone sit down. What the heck is going on?" said Kasich.

Governor John Kasich said he was overwhelmed by the turn out for his final campaign stop on his swing through Michigan. Even telling the crowd he remembers town hall meetings in New Hampshire when six people showed up.

"It's been really a long road,” said Kasich.

Kasich spent just over an hour answering peoples questions on everything from funding for cancer research and non-profits to Veteran's Affairs and the Affordable Care Act.

"My answer is we take some federal resources that we currently have, combine it with a freed up Medicaid program at the state level. Perhaps we could all create our own state exchanges and the working poor can continue to get health insurance. Cause if they don't they live in the emergency room where they're sicker and more costly and we all have to pay for them anyways,” said Kasich.

He also talked about complete transparency on our health care providers and financial rewards for doctors and hospitals who give quality care at low prices.

This is the Governor's ninth trip to the Wolverine State. He's been there more than any other candidate. But many of the voters WTOL spoke with are still undecided.

"I think there was like 500 people in this room. It was packed, standing room only. That impressed me because that says something about us as a community and a state right now, we're hungry for knowledge and we want to find someone we can back,” said Plymouth resident Steven Gould.

He says he's not sure if Kasich has his vote yet, but he definitely has his attention.

"I came out to see John Kasich up close and personal. To listen and feel the genuine, not the 30 second spot,” said Gould.

It was a similar story from mom Alexandra Marrone.

"My sister and I are undecided and we live in the area, so we wanted to come out and hear Kasich speak. I really appreciate his positive campaign,” said Marrone.

These are the votes the Kasich campaign hopes to capture during the states open primary.

“You know how many people are out there today, who feel like they have nobody to celebrate their wins, and nobody cries with them at their losses. We got to unite again as a country. That's where the spirit is. The spirit is on our streets, in our families, in our neighbors and you can’t wait for someone else to fix it, we have to fix it,” said Kasich.

And with the primary in Michigan scheduled for March 8, you can expect to see more of Kasich there over the next three weeks.

Kasich advisers have said they plan to treat the state of Michigan like New Hampshire, where he did 106 campaign visits.

Of course a week after the Michigan primary is the March 15 primary in Ohio, where Kasich is hoping for a game-changing victory.

