University of Toledo police release annual report

On Tuesday, the University of Toledo Police Department released their annual report for 2015, giving an inside look at the way things are being run.

Right now, UTPD has 37 full-time officers responsible for keeping students and visitors safe at UT’s three campuses, including UTMC.

“We have an investigative bureau, we have community affairs, we have command staff, we have all the things you would expect to find in a town of our size and we are kind of city sized,” said Chief Jeff Newton.

Another valid part of UT's police department is the dispatch unit. And this year they got a complete makeover, allowing dispatchers to now pull up cameras more easily to pinpoint a situation on campus.

They say the 900 cameras keep an eye on campus and officers are now wearing body cameras, which were just added to officer's tool belts in the fall.

“I think it’s important to make sure that you're being as transparent as you can be and it's good for the officers, it’s good for the community,” said Newton.

A big focus for the department is training, more specifically active shooter training.

Officers went through hours last year and this year exercises involve staff, students and the public to ensure everyone is ready just in case.

“We're a big believer in training. And the UT community seems like that have really embraced it because we have many requests for ALICE training. We have instructors in place, but probably even more requests then we can handle,” said Newton.

To take a look at the police department's annual report and the breakdowns on crimes, investigations and other facts from 2015, click here.

