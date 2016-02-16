North Toledo block watch meetings resume

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Block watch leaders in north Toledo are working to keep their area safe and free of crime. (Source:WTOL)

Block watch leaders in north Toledo are working to keep their area safe and free of crime. Group 2C got back together for the first time after a winter break to talk about what's been going on at the Jamie Farr Park Shelter Tuesday night. The meeting was a combination of informing, sharing and planning.

"Glad to have it back. For this neighborhood it was a make or break. And we still want to let people know that this neighborhood really does matter," said Block Watch Captain Alfonso Narvaez.

Crime was a big topic for the meeting. Over the last few weeks, Narvaez says a resident has reported a flasher in the area.

"A guy in his forties, mid-fifties, that was showing himself to the public, so that was our big issue that last couple of weeks. And to make sure he's off the street," said Narvaez.

Meanwhile burglaries, which were a serious problem in the past, are now down.

"We went from a couple years ago to five or six pages of crime in the area down to a page and a half, I'm proud of that," said Narvaez.

Better lighting, the condition of streets, and neighborhood cleanups were other topics discussed.

"People see the trash on the street, they're going to dump their trash there. And yes that is a big problem," said resident William Laraby.

Narvaez agrees, and says by cleaning up, crime will clear out. But his main point, that north Toledo is not the forgotten neighborhood.

"We use the slogan, 'North Toledo Matters.' There's a lot of negative that comes out of our neighborhood, but we want to show that there's a lot of positive happening here," said Narvaez.

The next big task is working on better lighting in the area, as well as getting more people to attend meetings. The next one is on April 19 at 6 p.m.



