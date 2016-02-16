Controversial deer cull ends at Toledo Metroparks, 6,700 pounds of venison donated

Controversial deer cull is now over in Toledo Metroparks. (Source: WTOL)

The controversial deer cull at the Toledo Metroparks is now over.

WTOL 11 is told marksmen from the U.S. Department of Agriculture spent four nights in Oak Openings and Wildwood. In all, they killed 195 deer, 165 of those in Oak Openings. They had a permit to take 200 deer.

All of the meat was processed and donated to three local food shelters; Helping Hands of St. Louis, Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission and the Cherry Street Mission, totaling 6,700 pounds of venison.

