Perrysburg Schools to use Sylvania Treasurer in interim

The Perrysburg Board of Education has signed a contract of services with Sylvania City Schools to use their treasurer as they look for a replace for Matt Feasel. (Source: WTOL)

Perrysburg Schools has a new interim treasurer, less than a week after their former treasurer, Matt Feasel, resigned.

Tuesday, the Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to purchase the services of Sylvania Schools Treasurer Laura Sauber.

In a statement released by the board it says Sauber will continue to work full time at Sylvania, but will work a maximum of 12 hours a week for Perrysburg as well, earning $100 an hour for that extra time.

"Both school districts agree that Sauber will continue to devote her full time efforts to the treasurer obligations of Sylvania Schools and will perform the functions for Perrysburg in addition to her full time position for Sylvania Schools. The districts agree to work together in scheduling board meetings so as to reduce scheduling conflicts to the extent possible."

The Perrysburg School Board is still looking for a permanent replacement for Feasel.

The contract with Sauber will begin Wednesday, Feb. 17 and may be terminated by either party upon a ten-day written notice.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.