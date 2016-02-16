UT raises cost of on-campus living for 2016-2017 school year

If you’re looking to live on campus at the University of Toledo next year you can expect to pay more money. An increase in the cost of on campus living is going up. This after trustees approved a two percent increase in housing rates for on-campus residence halls.

The raise is an effort to remain competitive, while also covering rising operational costs. Students who spoke with WTOL Tuesday said they think prices should stay the same.

"I think housing is already high. It's unnecessary, unless they're putting up a new building or something,” said UT student Camber Turner.

The increase will only affect new students and it will go into effect at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.