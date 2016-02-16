City of Maumee looks to raise legal smoking age

A grassroots effort is being made by University of Toledo Public Health Professor Dr. Amy Thompson to increase the legal smoking age to 21. (Source: WTOL)

The City of Maumee is looking to increase the legal age to purchase and use tobacco to 21 years old.

Research shows nearly 9 out of 10 cigarette smokers first tried smoking by the age of 18. Now, a grassroots effort is being made by University of Toledo Public Health Professor Dr. Amy Thompson to increase the legal smoking age to 21.

"Most students start smoking at 14 - 15 years of age. A lot of those folks are provided tobacco by 18 and 19 years old. So if we actually have the age increased to 21, they'll be less likely to smoke,” said Thompson.

She says from 2013 to 2014 research showed 14.8 percent of Lucas County 7th - 12th graders were current smokers. Thompson, along with several of her students, has been reaching out to local city officials, hoping those numbers can help spark a change.

"I think this would completely change the social norm of how people perceive smoking,” said UT student Mallory Rinckey.

Maumee City Council voted 5 - 2 in favor of asking its Code Committee to advise council on whether it can change the legal age from 18 to 21. Maumee Mayor Rich Carr spoke out about the effort.

"One thing you're going to hear is 'if you’re old enough to serve your country and die in combat, they're old enough to smoke.' Well if you ask the United States military, what they're saying is they rather not be smoking because of the health issues it creates,” said Mayor Carr.

Hawaii is the only state in the union where the legal smoking age is 21. Thompson says more than 100 cities across the country have raised the legal smoking age.

"If we were to pass a law like this, we would see our youth smoking rate cut in half, as we already have seen in cities that have passed these laws. That’s why this is so important. It’s about kids. It’s about families. It’s about their health status,” said Thompson.

The City of Maumee could be making this decision within the next couple weeks.

