New developments continue to rise in Perrysburg community

Balance Grill has been open for about three weeks now and right next door, Macs and Melts is being built. (Source: WTOL)

New developments are popping up all over Perrysburg, mostly near the new Costco store. New restaurants have recently been added to the area, as well as construction beginning on other new businesses, just off of 475 at the State Route 25 and Eckel Junction Road intersection.

Sources tell WTOL 11 a brand new Midas Auto Service Center is being built in this area.

"Perrysburg has been very successful in attracting businesses and attaining those businesses. And we attribute that to the high quality of life that we provide, the safe environments, great infrastructure, so those are all things that we're looking forward to,” said Brodin Walters, Perrysburg planning/zoning administrator.

Site plans for the future Midas Auto Service Center were released to WTOL, showing what it will look like when it's done. There could be even more businesses coming to this area.

"We do have an outlot that's next to Midas Car Care, Costco still has two remaining outlets that may be sold, may be retained by Costco, and then also there are additional properties in that immediate area that folks have been looking at, both property owners and developers,” said Walters.

Two new restaurants are also in the area. Balance Grill has been open for about three weeks now and right next door, Macs and Melts is being built. WTOL spoke with the Balance Grill owner, who says the more foot traffic, the better.

"We're definitely excited that this area is developing well, and I think it's only going to get bigger, so we're happy to be here,” said Hochan Jeng, owner of Balance Grill.

The city said they're not entirely sure when exactly the building will be complete, but construction is definitely underway.

