TPD gets Green Light to use new 'Dragon Cameras'

The new hand-held devices will allow officers to punish speeders without ever getting out of their cruisers. (Source: WTOL)

Drivers beware. As of Tuesday, the Toledo Police Department is moving forward with a new way of keeping people safe by regulating drivers' speed.

Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to approve TPD's move forward with using hand-held laser guns that can detect drivers' speeds. They say it's just another way to help keep people safe.

"This is meant to slow down drivers, and to keep Toledoans safe on the roads. That's our position, it is strictly another tool to keep people safe," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

While the approving vote is still fresh, Chief Kral says they already have a plan in place to spend the next one to two weeks informing the public on these new hand-held devices. These devices will allow officers to punish speeders without ever getting out of their cruisers. Instead of writing tickets, they'll be sent to you in the mail, similar to the controversial red light cameras.

WTOL 11 has also learned that TPD will have four of these laser guns. Chief Kral says it's a step that is necessary, given the amount of complaints they receive from residents about drivers speeding through their neighborhoods.

"My office and the city councilman's office get calls nonstop about, 'Hey we got people going down Glendale at 100 miles an hour. So now I have the tools that I can put an officer out there with a camera, and we're going to take some enforcement action to slow people down," Kral said.

Kral says the lights will come in handy in construction and residential areas where speeding is an issue. The goal is to have these hand-held devices in use starting March 1.

